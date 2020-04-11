System of coronavirus lockdown passes to be imposed in Moscow next week, says mayor

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. A number of extra bans and restrictions, including a system of lockdown passes, are to be imposed in Moscow for a period from April 13 to 19 over the coronavirus situation, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

«Next week, we will gradually introduce a system of lockdown passes. At the first stage, it passes will be introduced for trips to a workplace. Stage two - trips in other purposes. And stage three, if need be, movements within a neighborhood. Dates will be announced later,» he wrote on his blog.

All construction sites in Moscow will be closed in a period from April 13 to 19, with the exception of construction of medical facilities, metro and transport infrastructure, Sobyanin said.

Contracting for any procurements, except urgently needed, is temporarily suspended in Moscow.

The mayor said earlier a system of coronavirus lockdown passes would be introduced for movements about the city next week.

As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 795 patients have recovered. According to data as of Friday morning, ninety-four patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

Source: TASS