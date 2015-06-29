  • kz
    T. Bradley: I want to fight the best like Golovkin and Klitchko

    13:30, 29 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Timothy Bradley won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas last night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. He also told after the fight that he did not want any rematches and he wanted to fight the best guys like G. Golovkin and V. Klitchko, Sport.kz informs.

    "I'm not into rematches. I want to fight the best guys and I do not care who they. That's why I talked about Golovkin. I'd even talk about Klitchko. I don't care who big he is, I know I could last six round with him," T. Bradley told BoxingScene.com.

