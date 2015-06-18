T. Golikova and K. Dzhanburchin held bilateral meeting in St. Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bilateral meeting of Chairperson of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Tatyana Golikova and Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of National Budget of Kazakhstan Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin, who arrived in St. Petersburg for participation in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, was held today.

The interlocutors noted a high level of cooperation of the agencies they represented. Besides, they stressed that the cooperation between the two countries was conditioned by the dynamics of development of integration processes in Eurasia.

"We are having a very important, historic moment about establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union which is going to elevate to a higher level soon. Our countries are now interacting under historically new conditions providing new prospects for economic growth and opportunities for stable and balanced development," T. Golikova said.

Besides, the interlocutors discussed the issues regarding holding the next trilateral control of the Highest Authorities of Financial Control of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The control will be focused on checking if the authorized bodies of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russian observe the agreement on setting and using the approved by the three countries import customs duties within the Customs Union.