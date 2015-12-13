T. Johnson: I want to beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As RingTV informs, Bahaman boxer Tureano Johnson plans to take the IBF title from Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I believe out of all the fighters that Golovkin has faced, they have quit too early. I'm one who's not going to quit," Johnson (19-1, 13 KOs) told RingTV.com.

"I know one thing for certain: that I possess one thing that most fighters don't, and that's a heart. I grew up with heart and will to win, regardless if I'm fighting for 12 rounds. I can be down up until the last 30 seconds of the 12th round but I know inside of me I got that will to win the fight.

When I have an opportunity to fight Golovkin you will not be disappointed. I will be ready and show I'm capable of. I don't plan to just get in the ring with him, I plan to beat him. That's my plan," Johnson said.