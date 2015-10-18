T. Kulibayev congratulated G. Golovkin on his victory over D. Lemieux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the AIBA, president of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Timur Kulibayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on the victory over David Lemieux in the unification fight that took place in New York today.

Gennady Golovkin won by TKO in the 8 th round and took the IBF belt from Lemieux becoming a holder of WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF titles.

"Your latest victory is an inspiration for all your fellow countrymen and boxing fans," T. Kulibayev wrote.

"Your victories inspire our young boxers who, I'm sure, will preserve and multiply the success of Kazakhstan in sport. I wish you good luck and new achievements," the letter of congratulation from T. Kulibayev reads.