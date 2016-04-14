T. Kulibayev named vice president of Olympic Council of Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev has been named vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan informs.

His candidacy was unanimously approved by the members of the executive committee of the Olympic Council of Asia headed by President of the Organization Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al-Sabah.

"The Central Asian region is obviously a promising region in terms of development of the Olympic movement and holding of international sports events. It is an honor for me to represent the interests of our country at the Olympic Council of Asia. It's the demonstration of trust and recognition of the merits of Kazakhstan by the international sports society that will allow to continue strengthening of the cooperation between Kazakhstani and Asian sports organizations," T. Kulibayev said.