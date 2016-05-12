T. Loeffler&#39;s confident of successful talks with Alvarez team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler has no doubts that both sides will reach an agreement regarding the fight between GGG and Canelo, Sports.kz informs.

"I am sure that we will be able to reach an agreement. There is just no reason for Canelo to invite Golovkin in the ring if he's unwilling to fight him. Moreover, everybody knows that taking into account Golovkin's and Alvarez's styles it will be a true show. They are both great fighters," BoxingScene.com cites T. Loeffler.