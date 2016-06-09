T. Loeffler: Astana Arena awaits Golovkin's return

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler does not exclude organization of a GGG fight in Kazakhstan, Sports.kz informs.

"GGG sells out the biggest arenas in the USA. A 38-thousand seat stadium in Astana awaits the return of Golovkin to Kazakhstan," Loeffler said.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin mentioned in one of his interviews that he would like one of his fights to be held in Kazakhstan. it is expected that GGG will make his return to the ring in September.