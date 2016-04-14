T. Loeffler: Brook really wants to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler, the promoter of IBF, IBO and WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, thinks that IBF champion Kell Brookn competing in the welterweight category really wants to fight Golovkin. Earlier the British boxer expressed his intentions, Sports.kz informs.

"I think he is serious about it. Kell Brook is a good fighter. Eddie Hearn sent me a message and said it was all serious. I just do not know if it possible to arrange such a fight," Fight Hype cites Loeffler.