T. Loeffler commented on possibility of Golovkin-Hopkins fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several days ago, former world champion in two weight categories, 50-years-old American Bernard Hopkins told that his last fight of the career would not be easy. Thus, he thinks that the most interesting and dangerous opponent for him is Gennady Golovkin.

However, promoter of G. Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that Golovkin had different priorities.

"Presently, Gennady is aimed at unification of the titles in the middle weight," BoxingScene.com cites T. Loeffler.

It should be noted that the team of G. Golovkin has not announced the date of his next fight, but there is information that G. Golovkin will fight on October 17 in the USA.