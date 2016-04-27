  • kz
    T. Loeffler: Golovkin among top world boxers in terms of marketing

    08:44, 27 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin commented on the high number of views of the GGG-Dominic Wade fight, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingNews24.com.

    HBO channel announced the number of views of the Golovkin-Wade fight. The number made 1 325 000, which is a record number among the cable TV channels in the USA in 2016.

    "We are happy with the views number that continued to rise since September 2012 when Golovkin debuted on HBO. In terms of marketing he is among the top boxers of the world. Few people can sell out arenas in New York or Los Angeles," Tom Loeffler noted.

