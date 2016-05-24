T. Loeffler: Golovkin will fight Ramirez if Canelo talks fail

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that Golovkin might face WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto Ramirez in the future.

According to T. Loeffler, if the talks with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez reach a dead end, the Golovkin-Ramirez fight can happen this year already.

As earlier reported, Ramirez himself and his promoter Bob Arum told repeatedly that they were ready to agree to fight Golovkin any time.