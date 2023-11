ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that G. Golovkin will soon solve the issue regarding title fights in the WBC that have been held at catch weight for about three years already, Sports.kz informs.

"It's been about three years since the WBC title fight was held at 160 pounds. Gennady Golovkin will soon solve this problem," Loeffler wrote on Twitter.