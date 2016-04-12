T. Loeffler: If Alvarez and Saunders refuse to fight Golovkin, Ramirez is good option

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - LA Times informed that promoter Tom Loeffler representing IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin considered Mexican Gilberto Ramirez as the next opponent for Gennady Golovkin in case Saul Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders refuse to fight Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"If Canelo and Saunders refuse to fight Golovkin, Ramirez is a good option we have. I have developed a habit to work out plans "A", "B" and "C". Moreover, Ramirez can be the tallest fighter Golovkin ever fought (about 189 cm). He also conquered the hearts of new fans in his last fight on Saturday evening. It would be a big event taking into consideration all that attention Gennady has on him. He just needs to win on April 23," he said.