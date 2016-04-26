T. Loeffler: If no Canelo, no issue with Saunders in UK

ATSANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that the WBA, IBF and IBO world champion from Kazakhstan would fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders if there's no way to arrange a fight against the winner of the Canelo-Khan fight.

"The GGG-Canelo fight is the biggest fight in boxing now. Golovkin has never had an issue over where to fight and he would go London if the initial plan does not work out. Gennady is on a higher level in terms of marketing, name recognition and the number of belts he holds compared to Saunders. However, if he has to go to the UK to have that fight he will do it. We are interested in that fight, Gennady wants that belt," BoxingScene.com cites Loeffler.