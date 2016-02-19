T. Loeffler: If Wade beats Golovkin he&#39;s going to be considered best boxer in middleweight division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the press conference of the Golovkin-Wade fight in New York, promoter of GGG Tom Loeffler said the GGG team was approaching the fight with all the seriousness keeping in mind the recent sensation delivered at the hands of Tyson Fury, Sports.kz informs.

"If Dominic Wade beats Gennady Golovkin he will be considered the best middleweight of the world right away. It's definitely great honor. We know the odds for the fight. We also saw the fight of Wladimir Klitschko against young and hungry for victories undefeated challenger Tyson Fury. Nobody thought Fury could deliver an upset. Like Gennady says, it's boxing. You can't predict what will happen," Boxingscene.com cites T. Loeffler.