  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    T. Loeffler: Nomination of Golovkin and Gonzalez for ESPY Award speaks volume about their status

    14:40, 29 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Executive Director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler commented on the nomination of Gennady Golovkin and Roman Gonzalez for the ESPY Best Fighter Award, Sports.kz informs.

    "The fact that Gennady and Roman have been nominated for the ESPY Best Fighter Award speaks volume about their status as of the best boxers in the world, and this is another important recognition of their talents," Boxingnews24.com cites T. Loeffler.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!