T. Loeffler: Nomination of Golovkin and Gonzalez for ESPY Award speaks volume about their status

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Executive Director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler commented on the nomination of Gennady Golovkin and Roman Gonzalez for the ESPY Best Fighter Award, Sports.kz informs.

"The fact that Gennady and Roman have been nominated for the ESPY Best Fighter Award speaks volume about their status as of the best boxers in the world, and this is another important recognition of their talents," Boxingnews24.com cites T. Loeffler.