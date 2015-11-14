T. Loeffler: Obviously, Golovkin became people&#39;s champ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler is confident that GGG is one of the most popular athletes in the USA, Sports.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

"Gennady wants to collect all the main titles in the middleweight. He will attend the Cotto-Alvarez fight in Las Vegas on November 21 waiting to face the winner of the fight.

Now Golovkin is one of the most recognizable athletes. His invitation to Texas is another indication. He sells out arenas. Obviously, Gennady is the people's champ, people love him," T. Loeffler said.