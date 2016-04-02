T. Loeffler: Representing EXPO is great honor for G. Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler commented on Gennady Golovkin being named the Ambassador of EXPO-2017, Sports.kz informs.

"This is a great honor for Gennady. Despite the fact that he is training hard for the upcoming fight it was really important for him to be here personally. Gennady would interrupt his training camp only for something as important as this," Boxingnews24.com cites T. Loeffler.