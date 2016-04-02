  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    T. Loeffler: Representing EXPO is great honor for G. Golovkin

    12:20, 02 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler commented on Gennady Golovkin being named the Ambassador of EXPO-2017, Sports.kz informs.

    "This is a great honor for Gennady. Despite the fact that he is training hard for the upcoming fight it was really important for him to be here personally. Gennady would interrupt his training camp only for something as important as this," Boxingnews24.com cites T. Loeffler.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!