T. Loeffler reveals time of Golovkin&#39;s next fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter Tom Loeffler representing the interests of WBA, IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin revealed the time of the return of GGG to the ring, Vesti.kz informs.

"Presently, we are waiting for the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight. Our next goal is the WBC title, that's why we are waiting for the winner of that fight. Moreover, a lot depends on the decision of the winner. If the winner of that fight decides to have a fight with GGG the fight will, most probably, be held in May. If the winner does not like an opportunity to fight GGG, Gennady will return to ring in March," T. Loeffler noted.

The Cotto-Alvarez fight is scheduled for November 21 in Las Vegas. The winner will have to have a title defense against Golovkin or vacate the title.