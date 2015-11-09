T. Loeffler: Texas would be a great place for Golovkin&#39;s next fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Executive Director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler commented on the visit of G. Golovkin to Texas to attend the NFL Dallas Cowboys home game, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

"We are glad to attend the Cowboys game. Jerry Jones (the owner of the Dallas Cowboys) invited Gennady to see the game. Gennady just came back from the WBC convention in China. We saw that he has a lot of fans in China. Now, a couple days after his China trip he visits Texas. And it is honor for him to familiarize with Mr. Jones. Besides, Texas could be a great place for his next fight," T. Loeffler said.