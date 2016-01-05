T. Loeffler: Waiting for Saunders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As Boxingnews24.com internet resource informs, Tom Loeffler, promoter of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, commented on the offer to Billy Joe Saunders, Sports.kz informs.

"The unification fight seems to happen in April. However, we are still waiting for the answer from Saunders. It is pointless to talk about it until we receive an answer to our proposal," T. Loeffler said.

Earlier, the information that the GGG team was ready to pay Saunders 4 million US dollars for a fight surfaced in the mass media. However, the money wasn't good enough for the British, they want about 6 million.