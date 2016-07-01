  • kz
    T. Loeffler: We're working on last details of Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fight contract

    08:22, 01 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and Chris Eubank Jr. are close to signing a contract for their fight, which is expected to happen in September, Sports.kz informs

    As promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Tom Loeffler informed Associated Press, both sides are working on the last details of the contract.

    "GGG is ready to go to Great Britain to defend his titles, and this is going to be a great event. We hope we will sign the contract for this fight," he added.

     

     

     

