T. Sargsyan and A. Miller discussed forming of EEU common gas market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan and Chairman of the Board of "Gazprom" Alexey Miller held a meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informed.

Alexey Miller congratulated Tigran Sargsyan on his appointment to the position of the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The sides discussed the issue of forming of the EEU common gas market. As earlier reported, the participants of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council approved the concept of the EEU common gas market during the sitting in Astana on May 31. In this regard, T. Sargsyan proposed to hold regular meetings with the participation of representatives of "Gazprom" for working on the issue of forming of the common gas market more closely.