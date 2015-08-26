Taekwondo fighters win 2 bronze medals at WTF World Cadet Taekwondo Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes have won bronze medals at the 2nd WTF World Cadet Taekwondo Championships.

Dulat Sihymov fought in the weight category of 65 kg. In a semifinal Sihymov faced an athlete from Iran. He lost the bout and the representative of Iran became the winner of the event. Alima Kaidarova has reached the semifinals. She fought in the weight category up to 29 kg. She lost to Russia. According to the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation, the country was represented by 18 athletes. World Taekwondo Championships among cadets was held in the city of Muju. The competition was attended by 246 boys and 219 girls, aged 12-14, from 59 countries of the world.