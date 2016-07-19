Taiwan tourist bus fire kills all 26 on board

It said 24 of those on board were visitors from Liaoning province who had been scheduled to fly home on Tuesday afternoon. The others killed were the driver and a tour guide, both Taiwanese.



Lai Chi-chong, Taoyuan fire chief, said all of the victims died inside the bus. "There was not enough time for them to escape," he told reporters.

Video from the scene showed both of the bus's doors were pressed up against the highway's guard rail, making them impossible to open.



Many of the bodies were badly charred, some of them piled in front of the unopened emergency exit, Taiwan's official Central News Agency and other media reported.



There was no official word on the cause of the fire, although Taiwan's official CNA and others reported that the bus apparently burst into flames after spinning out of control and smashing into the highway's guard rail.



