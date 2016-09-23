Tajik ambassador hails mutually beneficial relations with Belaru

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Belarus, Kozidavlat Koimdodov took note of the positive and mutually beneficial development of bilateral relations at the conference held to mark the 20th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Belarus, BelTA reported.

"Today our relations with Belarus are based on political, trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural ties. Their development is based on friendly mutually beneficial cooperation. We consider them positive, both on the bilateral and multilateral basis. The two countries are engaged in an active political dialogue, first of all, at the highest level," the diplomat said.



In his words, there is a good Tajik-Belarus legal framework that comprises more than 60 agreements that help develop bilateral cooperation in various areas. Apart from that, the two countries have recently intensified the inter-parliamentary dialogue, set up friendship groups. The joint intergovernmental commission has held ten meetings so far. "Taking into account certain interest in economic projects, the intergovernmental commission has been taking measures to develop cooperation in such priority areas as the supplies of machine-building products with the use of new leasing mechanisms, cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, energy, the creation of joint manufacturing facilities and companies on the territory of the two countries," Kozidavlat Koimdodov said.



The two countries have already gained experience in the deliveries of Belarusian agricultural machinery and equipment. Thus, cooperation is developed between Tajikagroleasing and Belarus' MTZ, and also other partners from the two countries. In general, the trade and economic ties are oriented on the organization of direct interrelated supplies of raw material, products and consumer goods, the development of industrial cooperation and relations between the regional parties and economic entities of the two countries.



At the same time the Ambassador took note of the falling mutual trade turnover, which, according to him, raises concerns. Thus, in 2015 the foreign trade turnover totaled almost $33 million, with the maximum reaching $76 million over the past years. The diplomat also stressed that more attention has been recently paid to the singing of the agreements at the regional level. Documents on cooperation have already been signed between Sughd and Vitebsk Oblasts, Sughd and Minsk Oblasts, Yavan and Uzda Districts, the cities of Khujand and Mogilev.



Tajikistan's main exports to Belarus include cotton fiber, dried fruit, mixtures of nuts and dried fruit and berries, cotton yarn. Belarus mainly exports to Tajikistan its tractors, sugar, household appliances (refrigerators), furniture, trucks, pharmaceutical products and raw material for different manufacturing facilities, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.