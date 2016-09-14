Tajik ambassador, JCCI President eye prospects of industrial coop between Tajikistan and Japan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 9, 2016 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan in Japan Hamrokhon Zarifi held a meeting with the President of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce & Industry Toru Ishida.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two exchanged views on issues related to the establishment of trade and economic ties between Tajikistan and Japan.



They also discussed the possibility of establishing direct cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries, sectoral agencies and entrepreneurs, taking into consideration the huge unused existing potential of both countries.



Tajik ambassador reportedly shared about the current economic situation and investment climate in Tajikistan, the gradual development of those trends and development of entrepreneurial activities.



The parties agreed in opinion that organization of meetings of representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries would promote further development of economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.