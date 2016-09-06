Tajik ambassador meets with Kazakh Minister of Culture

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 2, 2016 Ambassador of Tajikistan Nazirmad Alizoda held a meeting with the Minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly during which the sides have discussed the current state of cultural-humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on conducting joint exhibitions, days of culture, conferences and meetings, as well as experience exchange between creative groups and ensembles of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the head of Tajik diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of culture and sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan for assistance in conduction of cultural events by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of Tajik artists in September, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the state independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.