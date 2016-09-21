Tajik embassy holds Independence Day reception in Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Tajikistan in Uzbekistan organized a reception dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in Tashkent International Hotel on September 19, 2016.

The event was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan A.Ikramov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Niyazkhojaev, heads of structural divisions of the Foreign Ministry, heads of Diplomatic Missions and International organizations accredited in Tashkent, representatives from the arts, culture, business, friends and other guests. The reception was also attended by many of our compatriots living in Tashkent.



Ambassador of Tajikistan to Uzbekistan S. Imomi in his address congratulated all the audience and glorious people of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence.



In the course of the official reception in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, the People's Artist of Uzbekistan Nasiba Abdullayeva performed festive songs in Tajik and Uzbek languages as well as were demonstrated documentary film about the history, nature, culture, traditions, and latest achievements of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.