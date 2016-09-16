Tajik FM meets Uzbek, Kyrgyz counterparts in Bishkek

DUSHANBE-BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Komilov on Thursday highlighted the strength of their bilateral ties and common positions in the framework of regional and international organizations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The two top diplomats held talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states.



Foreign minister Sirojiddin Aslov also met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldayev.



Both Ministers discussed political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between their countries as well as issues of expansion of legal foundation of cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.



The two also exchanged views on the border delineation issues and the current situation in the region.



Today, In Bishkek, Sirojiddin Aslov, Abdulaziz Komilov, and Erlan Abdyldayev also attended the CIS Foreign Ministers meet, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.