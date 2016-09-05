Tajik FM participates in OSCE informal meeting

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On 1 September 2016, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Aslov has taken part in the Informal meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), held in the German city of Potsdam, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany - the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers have exchanged views on issues related to joint security challenges in the OSCE region and the need to strengthen cooperation for efficient response to them, as well as conflict management, combating terrorism, and arms control.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan during the debates has drawn attention of his colleagues to the issues of security in Central Asia and, due to the escalation of situation at the Tajik-Afghan border - to the need for joint efforts in strengthening the border security and rendering support and assistance to the law enforcement bodies of Central Asian countries, particularly Tajikistan and Afghanistan.



Sirodjidin Aslov has called upon the OSCE participating States to take concrete joint measures to combat terrorism and violent extremism, and in this regard to refrain from the use of double standards, as well as to cooperate in prevention of the use of internet by the extremist groups in spreading terrorist ideas and attracting the youth to their activities.



At the margins of the meeting, Sirodjidin Aslov has met the ministers of foreign affairs of Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, as well as the Chairman of the OSCE Permanent Council - the Permanent Representative of Germany to the OSCE, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media during which important issues of bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of international organizations have been discussed, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.