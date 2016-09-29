Tajik leader opens new building of Tajik MFA's Chief Consular Department

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the Chief Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon called the opening of the new building as another important and solid step towards the promotion of Tajikistan's foreign policy.



It should be noted that the President of the country, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has laid a cornerstone and a capsule with a message for future generations for the construction of the new building of the Chief Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry on September 7, 2015, and instructed the builders to put up high quality building for 1 year, before the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the country.

47 million 409 thousand somoni was spent for the construction of the Chief Consular Department.



A nine-storied building covers a total area of 6,586 square meters; it has 45 operating rooms, departments, and an assembly hall designed for 100 people as well as a library and classrooms.



In addition to the spacious operating rooms, they are equipped with modern working conditions; the building has underground parking, a dining room designed for 50 seats, warehouses, substations, and other technical facilities. The building has a modern system of air conditioning and heating.



There are rooms on the ground floor equipped with modern facilities for the reception of guests, customers and 8 offices for issuing permits.



The Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon on separate floors of the new building has become familiar with the modern working conditions, and expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction work and building's design.



President Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to all who have contributed to the improvement of the provision of consular services, creation of decent conditions for workers.



President of the country was reported that Tajikistan is one of the leading countries of the region and the CIS in terms of advancing consular affairs, visa system, biometric and electronic passports, and for this purpose the relevant department of the Chief Consular Department has been provided with the latest equipment.



In general, all consular services in Tajikistan are provided with electronic means, in particular, the new building has a system of electronic services, including electronic queue, video electronic monitoring, etc.



During familiarization with the conditions of the new building, Head of State, Emomali Rahmon instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other decision-makers to improve the quality of the provision of consular services, to employ young and talented professionals to diplomatic service who speak foreign languages.



The President pointed out that the quality and conscientious service of each person in charge of the Ministry and the Consular Department plays an important role in promoting the successful foreign policy of the state leadership and the Government of Tajikistan, enhancing the image and credibility of the Tajik nation and the state in the international arena, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.