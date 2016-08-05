Tajik PM met with Chairman of Eurasian Development Bank Management Board in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Yesterday the Prime Minister of the country Kohir Rasulzoda has met with the Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank Management Board Dmitry Pankin here in Dushanbe.

During the meeting the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Eurasian Development Bank have been discussed.



The parties have also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, road, communication, banking system and agriculture, as well as on supporting private sector.



It was noted that strengthening and expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and EADB in the context of increasing impact of the world global financial-economic crisis on the economy of developing countries can be beneficial for both sides.



Fruitful ideas and views on new and priority areas of bilateral cooperation have also been expressed at the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.