Tajik President continues to tour Sughd Province

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Sugh Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon visited this morning Spitamen district.

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon attended a ceremony of an official opening of "Spitamen Oil Mills" co. Ltd.



Construction work in the "Spitamen Oil Mills" co. Ltd with annual capacity of 32,000 tons began in 2010, based on the agreement on the opening of "Kusho". A total cost of the project is reportedly more than 32 million somoni. This enterprise has created 155 new jobs for local residents.



Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon as well attended and commissioned the closed joint-stock company (CJSC) "North Asia Metal," in Spitamen district.



Construction and commissioning of CJSC "North Asia Metal" is the result of constant attention and support of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon to entrepreneurs of the country, as well as the result of effective cooperation between business circles of the Republic of Tajikistan and the People's Republic of China. Total cost of the project is more than 23 million somoni.



The enterprise will manufacture metal products - metal structures and metal pipes. More than 120 people will work for "North Asia Metal" with an average monthly wage of 2,500 somoni.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also took part in the opening ceremony of the administrative building of division of the Committee on Land Management and the public affiliate "Real Estate Registration" in Spitamen district.



Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon became familiar with all conditions created here for employees and praised the work of the builders and architects.



Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon as well in the administrative center of Spitamen - Navkat township, officially inaugurated the new private educational institution for gifted children.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon, in the course of review of the conditions of the modern building of private school for gifted children, held an open conversation with its students.



President was informed that the school enrolls 500 pupils in one shift.



This institution has been built by the domestic entrepreneur - Anvar Eshonqulov. The two-storied building has 25 classrooms, including four subject rooms of chemistry, physics, biology and computer classes, the electronic whiteboard, a large assembly hall, a dining room with 100 seats and a library with 45 seats. In addition, on the second floor there are 8 bedrooms for 50 pupils from remote regions.



Leader of the Nation presented the pupils of this institution with musical instruments that were accepted by schoolchildren with joy and gratitude.

After participating in the inauguration of various facilities, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon held a fruitful meeting with residents and activists of Spitamen district.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon congratulated all the audience and residents on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of State Independence of Tajikistan and the 90th anniversary of Spitamen district, and noted that glorious people of Spitamen have contributed to the achievement of significant results in various fields.