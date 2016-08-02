Tajik President holds meetings in Jakarta

DUSHANBE-JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon met today with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the World Islamic Economic Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The two parties discussed a broad range of issues related to the state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Sri Lanka in the areas of mutual interest.



The parties thoroughly exchanged views on establishing cooperation in the new and promising areas, such as hydropower, construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants, joint processing of mineral resources of Tajikistan, as well as on strengthening multilateral scientific and cultural ties.



The interlocutors also stressed the need in joint bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and extremism.



Today's meeting was called an important and timely initiative to discuss issues related to the current state and prospects of development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Sri Lanka.



The Tajik Leader also met today with the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali in Jakarta, Indonesia.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon, in the beginning of the meeting, expressed satisfaction with the current level of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank, and stressed the willingness of his country to expand fruitful relations based on Islamic integration.



Implementation of a number of priority projects in the fields of education, health, energy, water, and geodesy in Tajikistan was called an important initiative of the Islamic Development Bank to strengthen bilateral partnership.



It was emphasized that, given an important role of the IDB in financing investment projects in Tajikistan contributing to the regional development of our country, the Government of Tajikistan has identified for IDB nine investment projects that will be implemented in Tajikistan in 2016-2018, and considers important and timely the strengthening of joint partnership initiatives in the framework of the Special IDB program for Central Asia for 2016-2020.



The establishment of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund by the Islamic Development Bank and other partner funds for development of various spheres of the Bank's member states has been called an important initiative in the conditions of negative impact of financial crisis on the global economy.



Constructive proposals were made for an efficient continuation of cooperation with regard to the construction and reconstruction of certain sections of the road Kulob-Kalai Khumb-Kulma.



The parties exchanged views on the establishment of bilateral ties in the new and priority areas of cooperation, including the promotion of the process of elimination of consequences of natural disasters in Tajikistan, the development of communication networks, construction and reconstruction of roads, development of production, small and medium enterprises, and tourism, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.