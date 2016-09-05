Tajik President launches plant manufacturing cryolite, sulfate acid

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon took part in the ceremony of launching the operation of a plant for manufacturing of cryolite, aluminum fluoride and sulfate acid in Yovon district, Khatlon Region.

Cryolite, aluminum fluoride and sulfate acid are considered to be the main material for aluminum production. These products were imported up to date from the Baltic countries, Belarus, the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, for the needs of the Tajik Aluminum Company "Talco".



With the launch of today's enterprise, "TALCO" will completely dispose of importation of such products, and the conditions and opportunities will be created for their export. Already a number of aluminum-producing countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, India, U.A.E., Qatar, Bahrain, Russia, and China, have expressed their interest to cooperate on the purchase of cryolite and aluminum fluoride from Tajikistan.



At the main entrance to the company, President Emomali Rahmon was presented draft prospects of the Tajik Chemical and Metallurgical Corporation, the first stage of which is the construction of facilities for production of cryolite, aluminum fluoride and sulfate acid.



It should be noted that raw material - fluorite, is used in the process of manufacturing at the plant, for the extraction and processing of which Takob GOK already started its operation in August this year.



It is noteworthy that Tajikistan is one of the twenty countries with largest reserves of fluorite, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.