Tajik President meets with Malaysian PM

DUSHANBE-JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - In the city of Jakarta, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon met with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Tun Abdul Razzaq, in the margins of the World Islamic Economic Forum.

At the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Malaysia were discussed in the areas of mutual interest, and it was stressed that Malaysia occupies a special place in the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan.



Meetings and consultations at various levels within the framework of the World Islamic Economic Forum have been called a favorable opportunity to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation of Tajikistan with Malaysia, as well as with other countries in the region.



The parties emphasized a need for establishment and functioning of a Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Malaysia in order to strengthen the practical aspects of trade and economic relations.



The interlocutors shared effective proposals for growth in trade turnover between Tajikistan and Malaysia, attraction of Malaysian businessmen to implement cooperation projects in the free economic zones in Tajikistan, a project to build heat and power plant Shurob with the involvement of a major Malaysian company.



Strengthening of ties in the spheres of education and tourism, as well as the opening of direct flights between Tajikistan and Malaysia were called among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Malaysia.



The parties, reaffirming the willingness and interest in strengthening cooperation in the fight against threats of the modern world, including international terrorism and extremism, concluded that a collective struggle against this destructive phenomena will form the basis not only for the comprehensive development of Muslim countries, but also protect the bright name of Islam in the present-day world.



The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.