Tajik President met the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has received the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Ms. Lilia Burunciuc.

The issues of current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank in the fields of energy, infrastructure, agriculture, support for state budget, social protection of population, as well as other priority areas have been discussed during the meeting.



The President of the country Emomali Rahmon, having called today's meeting an important step towards strengthening of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank, emphasized that every project implemented jointly with the World Bank is another new success in the way of economic development of Tajikistan and improving the level of prosperity of its people.



It was emphasized that for 23 years of partnership the World Bank has provided more than 1 billion U.S. dollars in preferential loans, grants, and technical assistance to Tajikistan. World Bank's active projects in various economic and social spheres are currently implemented in our country in an overall amount of 350 million U.S. dollars.



The parties also had a useful exchange of views on the joint financing of elimination of consequences of natural disasters in the cities and districts of the country, reducing the impact of the global financial and economic crisis on developing economy of Tajikistan, continued financing of the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Nurek HPP, development of transport sector, road infrastructure, as well as strengthening of cooperation within the Five-year Cooperation Strategy of the World Bank and Tajikistan.



The interlocutors have also touched upon the issue to increase financing of Tajikistan's economy by the World Bank in the form of preferential grant funds, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.