Tajik President pays visit to Tojikobod district

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On the second day of his trip to Rasht Valley, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon paid a working visit to Tojikobod district.

Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon first got familiar with the achievements of the district's agrarian sector.



The exhibition clearly showed that the farmers have a wealth of experience in potato growing and horticulture. The resulting crop, including different varieties of potatoes, apples and pears, are sold not only in domestic markets but also exported.



The exhibition presented various kinds of agricultural products, including vegetables, fruits, honey, various medicinal plants.



Moreover, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon has opened a new modern hotel with 85 beds in the administrative centre of Tojikobod.



President Emomali Rahmon cut the ribbon and closely reviewed rooms and conditions created in it. The hotel is decorated with national ornaments and conforms architectural standards.



The three-storied hotel building covers a total area of 3,319 square meters; the hotel has 43 rooms and 3 administrative offices. On the ground floor there is a dining room with 50 seats.



Construction work commenced in 2011 and finished during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon at a meeting with the leadership, activists and many residents of Tojikobod district addressed the audience.



President Emomali Rahmon congratulated participants and glorious people of Tojikobod on the occasion of 25th anniversary of the state independence, and said that for 25 years the civilized Tajik people was able to achieve notable successes in all spheres of the economy.



During this period, hard-working residents of Tojikobod, following the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, have made a worthy contribution to the development of the region and the country as a whole.



President Emomali Rahmon noted that during the years of independence 432 million somoni has been spent for social and economic development, including the construction of roads and support for the district budget.



It was noted that in the territory of Tojikobod there are 25km of roads and 100km of international roads of local importance, most of which are completely reconstructed within the project to rebuild the Dushanbe-Saritosh.



Unique achievements of independence in this remote area of the country are considered to be the construction of hospitals and health centers in the center and the villages of the area, the creation of industrial enterprises, the construction of large hotels, administrative and residential buildings, reconstruction of local hearse, construction of bridges.



The Leader of the Nation noted that in order to create modern conditions for training and education in the period of independence, 16 new school buildings and additional classrooms for nearly 6 thousand students have been built and put into operation in Tojikobod district, as well as construction of several additional classrooms in schools' premises is continued, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.