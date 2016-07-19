Tajik President receives Governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region Valery Shantsev

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon received the Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation Valery Shantsev, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia, including links between the regions in the priority areas of mutual interest.



"We are interested in a steady development of Tajik - Russian cooperation", - said the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and highlighted that "the partnership between our countries is based on strengthening of good bilateral and regional strategic relations".



It was pointed out that Russia has been ranked first in terms of foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan, and the Russian Federation is among the three largest foreign trade partners of our country.



The interlocutors also had a useful exchange of views on the development of cooperation with Nizhny Novgorod Region in the priority areas of mutual interest, including, industry, agriculture, science, education, and tourism.



In this context, attraction of industrial enterprises of Nizhniy Novgorod Region for activity in the free economic zones in Tajikistan, further expansion of exportation of quality fruits and vegetables from Tajikistan to the cities and regions of Russia, as well as increasing the number of quotas for the studying of Tajik citizens in higher educational institutions of the Russian Federation were called among the important directions of bilateral cooperation.



The sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the field of migration of citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation, as well as protection of their rights and interests.