Tajik President receives Vice President of Asian Development Bank

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon received the Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank, Mr. Wencai Zhang.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon reportedly expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank in the fields of energy, infrastructure, state budget, social sector, private sector, and other priority areas of mutual interest.



Over the years of cooperation with Tajikistan, the Asian Development Bank has funded nearly 1.5 billion US dollars in various socio-economic sectors of Tajikistan.



Its ongoing projects worth more than 785 mln. U.S. dollars are implemented in various fields.



The sides exchanged views on the issues related to further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank in developing energy, transport, and private sector in Tajikistan, improving investment climate in the country, and expanding regional cooperation and food security.



In connection with socio-economic situation in Tajikistan and impact of the global financial and economic crisis, it was proposed to the Asian Development Bank to consider the possibility of concessional financing for various projects, including projects aimed at rehabilitating Norak hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Qurghonteppa-Danghara-Kulob and Vahdat-Jirgatol-Karamik roads in 2017.



The sides expressed confidence that the other proposed projects would also be gradually supported and implemented, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.