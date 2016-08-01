Tajik President visited the Monument to Indonesian National Heroes

DUSHANBE-JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - On August 1, in Jakarta, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon visited the Memorial Complex of Kalibata Heroes Cemetery where he laid a wreath on the Monument to the Indonesian National Heroes.

President Emomali Rahmon observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of the national heroes of Indonesia who have died for freedom and independence, and made an entry in the memory book of honorable guests.



Monument to the National Heroes of Indonesia - "Kalibata" is located on the territory of the memorial complex of Jakarta, is considered a military cemetery, and has been erected in tribute to the memory of the victims of war for the independence of Indonesia from the Netherlands during 1945-1949.



About 7 thousand people are buried in the cemetery, including prominent political, military, and public figures of Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.