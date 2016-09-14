Tajik President visits administrative center of Khujand city

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - In continuation of his working visit to Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a new building of the Regional and Municipal Office for Registration of Civil Status (ZAGS) - Khujand Marriage Registry Office Palace and "Sughdiyon" Palace of Culture.

While inaugurating the Marriage Registry Office, the Head of state Emomali Rahmon handed over marriage certificates to 25 new couples and birth certificates to parents of 25 newborn babies.



Besides, Leader of the Nation handed over keys for a new three-room apartment to Mutalibjon Nabiyev and Makhfirat Nabiyeva, the parents of newborn triplets.



Construction of the three-storied building of the palace of culture started in February this year and completed in eight months.



Total cost of construction of the palace of culture is 30 million somoni. The building has concert hall, conference and meeting rooms that can seat up to 700 people. "Zebo" dance ensemble also has premises in the Palace of Culture.



The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also attended a ceremony of laying cornerstone and a capsule with a message for future generations in the main building of Khujand State University named after academician Bobojon Ghafurov at the administrative centre of Khujand city.



The 13-storied building will be able to accommodate 5,000 students in one shift.



According to the designers, the main building will accommodate rector's office, university museum, various laboratories and chairs, lecture hall, dining hall, and other premises.



The building will also have an assembly hall that will be able to seat up to 1,200 people.



The building is expected to be finished in three or five years.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also commissioned a multi-storied residential building in 19th microdistrict of Khujand city.



President Emomali Rahmon presented apartments to civil servants, law enforcement officials, and two invalids who had until now problems with housing.



The new facility was built in honor of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.



On the fourth day of his working visit to the cities and districts of Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon inaugurated "Istiqlol" Historical and Cultural Complex in the administrative center of Khujand city.



The height of the complex is 53m, it has a spinning crown and seven stars. At a height of 21m of the complex viewing platforms are set.



The total area of the complex is 1,127 m2. There are exhibition rooms and historical and cultural facilities in the basement of the complex, where the map of the Republic of Tajikistan, national shrines and values is placed. Subways are set to exit the visitors to the exhibition hall, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.