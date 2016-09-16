Tajik President visits Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon has left Dushanbe for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli (Upper House of Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli, (Lower House of Parliament) Shukurjon Zuhurov, the Prime Minister, Qohir Rasulzoda, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Rahmon Ozoda Emomali and other officials.



President Emomali Rahmon during this working trip is accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirodjidin Aslov, the Assistant to President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Azamsho Sharifi, and the Director of the Statistics Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Gulnora Hasanzoda, and other officials, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.