Tajik Security Council Secretary meets with CSTO SecGen

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On September 28, 2016 the Tajik Security Council Secretary, Abdurahim Qahhorov, has met with Nikolai Bordyuzha, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General, who arrived in Tajikistan for a working visit.

According to the Security Council Secretariat, during the meeting the two sides have discussed issues related to preparations for the CSTO Collective Security Council session and joint meetings of the CSTO defense and foreign ministries as well as Security Council secretaries that will take place in the Armenian capital Yerevan from October 13-14.



The sides also dwelt on problems of stability in the world and in the region, challenges posing threat to security of the CSTO member nations and threats and challenges emanating from Afghanistan.



Collective Security Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance which was signed on 15 May 1992. In 1992, six post-Soviet states -Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan-signed the Collective Security Treaty. Three other post- Soviet states-Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Georgia-signed the next year and the treaty took effect in 1994. Five years later, six of the nine-all but Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan-agreed to renew the treaty for five more years, and in 2002 those six formally agreed to create the Collective Security Treaty Organization as a military alliance. Uzbekistan rejoined the CSTO in 2005 but withdrew in 2012, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.