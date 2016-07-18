Tajik - Thai - Australian cooperation discuss in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Nizomiddin Zohidi received today the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to the Republic of Tajikistan Peter Tesh and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Tajikistan (with residence in Astana) Nat Pinyowattanacheep on the occasion of presenting copies of their Credentials.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, during the meetings, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Ambassadors on their appointment and wished them every success in further strengthening and developing of bilateral relations with Tajikistan.



The parties also discussed a wide range of issues in the fields of political, economic, agricultural, health, tourism, cultural, humanitarian cooperation, and in the framework of international organizations. The common interest on further development of bilateral and mutually beneficial cooperation was assured, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.