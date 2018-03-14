Tajikistan backs Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives, says Emomali Rahmon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tajikistan is interested in successful development of strategic relations with Kazakhstan, said President of the country Emomali Rahmon, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Every time I visit Kazakhstan, I see how quickly the face of its beautiful capital, Astana, is changing. All these achievements are, first of all, the fruits of your wise and forward-looking policy. Kazakhstan ranks second among Tajikistan's leading economic partners in terms of commodity turnover, and we are interested in the successful development of complex strategic relations between our countries. This year we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. All these years, you have been supporting us. We are friends, we work and develop relations in all directions," Emomali Rahmon said during the meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda on Wednesday.

Emomali Rahmon also thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for awarding him the Order of Parasat (the Order of Nobility).

"On behalf of the Tajik people and on my own behalf, I would like to thank you for the prestigious award you have presented to me. This award is given not only for my merits but for the merits of my people. Tajikistan has always supported your initiatives. We are real friends, we have very trusting relations. I think that such relations between our countries will develop further," the Head of State of Tajikistan assured.

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on January 7, 1993. Since the countries gained independence, the relations between the two countries have been developing in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership. A solid international treaty framework of the bilateral cooperation that covers virtually all areas of the Kazakh-Tajik interaction has been created. According to the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of the end of 2017, the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached $776.3 million, which is 31.5% higher than for the same period last year ($590.2 million).