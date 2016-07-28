Tajikistan, Germany Exchange Notes on financial corporation

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Government of Germany has signed an Agreement on Financial Cooperation with the Government of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, official signing ceremony of the exchange of notes between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Aslov and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Tajikikstan Holger Green was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan on Tuesday July 26, 2016.



The document, which came into force upon the exchange of notes aimed at realization of the Project "Small HPP Murghab", financing by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.