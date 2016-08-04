Tajikistan interested in buying more Belarusian agricultural machines

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Dmitry Pankin and Deputy Agriculture Minister of Tajikistan Zevarsho Zevarshoyev, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

Participants of the meeting were made familiar with progress in implementing the pilot project meant to start assembling mounted and trailed machines made by Belarusian OAO Bobruiskagromash. They also discussed supplies of Belarusian agricultural machines and assembly kits with assistance of the banking sector. The Deputy Agriculture Minister of Tajikistan confirmed that his country is interested in increasing the volume and expanding the model range of the Belarusian agricultural machines, which are sold to Tajikistan. Zevarsho Zevarshoyev praised their high quality and technological standards.

The Ambassador of Belarus suggested more actively using financial instruments designed to support export in order to sell more Belarusian machines to Tajikistan.



The sides agreed that it is necessary to establish cooperation with the Eurasian Development Bank in order to implement projects in the industrial sector and the agriculture, to introduce new technologies and share the best practices between Belarusian and Tajik companies.



The meeting took place in the city of Hisor. Representatives of the Tajik leasing company Tajikagroleasing and Hisor District agricultural enterprises also took part in the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.